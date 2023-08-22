Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Several Gaza residents were injured on Monday during a violent riot along the border with Israel.

Hundreds of Gazans descended on the security fence, launching explosive devices toward Israeli territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Some of the rioters also attempted to cross the border into Israel.

The military responded with sharpshooters and non-lethal dispersal means. The IDF reported that several hits were identified, but provided no further detail. A number of Gazans were arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system was activated against an unidentified aircraft over the Hamas-ruled enclave.

The IDF confirmed in a statement that interceptors were fired, but added that it was still investigating whether the aircraft was hit.

The drone had been monitored from the moment it took off and tracked as it made its way toward Israeli territory, according to the statement, which added that it had posed no immediate threat to Israeli communities.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion from the direction of the Gaza, but were informed that no rocket had been launched from the Strip. No air raid sirens went off and there were no special instructions issued by IDF Homefront Command.

The incident came less than 24 hours after the Iron Dome intercepted a Gaza drone on its way to Israeli territory.