Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Officials at Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva report dramatic improvement in the condition of freed hostage Alma Avraham.

“She is conscious, breathing on her own and does not need the same level of support she needed upon her arrival. She is responding well to the treatment given to her and is recovering,” the hospital stated.

The 84 year-old Avraham was airlifted directly to Soroka after Hamas released her on Sunday after spending more than 50 days in captivity without medicine for pre-existing conditions.