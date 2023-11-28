Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
View of the Soroka hospital in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. May 12, 2015.

Officials at Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva report dramatic improvement in the condition of freed hostage Alma Avraham.

“She is conscious, breathing on her own and does not need the same level of support she needed upon her arrival. She is responding well to the treatment given to her and is recovering,” the hospital stated.

Advertisement


The 84 year-old Avraham was airlifted directly to Soroka after Hamas released her on Sunday after spending more than 50 days in captivity without medicine for pre-existing conditions.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhite House Warns Israel: IDF Op in South Gaza Must be ‘Different’ than in North
Next articleGaza’s Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, Brother Muhammad Spoke to Israeli Hostages, Terrorized Children
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR