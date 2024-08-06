Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Iran’s proxy in Gaza, the Hamas terrorist organization has chosen its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as its new leader.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him,” Hamas announced Tuesday night.

Sinwar, who is still hiding with his wife and children in a tunnel deep beneath the surface of Gaza, was the leader who launched the terror group’s invasion of southern Israel on October 7, 2023, torturing and slaughtering 1,200 people, wounding thousands and abducting 255 others as hostages.

At least 114 of those who were dragged into Gaza captivity remain, with at least 39 confirmed dead by intelligence sources.

Sinwar succeeds Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated last week during a visit to Tehran for the inauguration of incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the assassination, although it is widely believed the Mossad carried out the operation.

Haniyeh had been living a protected life of luxury in Doha, Qatar for the past six years; most of his family was killed during the war against Israel that he and his fellow terror leaders helped start.

The selection of Sinwar as his successor is good news, inasmuch as the new Hamas leader can be targeted in Gaza, eliminating the complications that could arise over the involvement of foreign nations and the possible violation of sovereignty in Qatar, a deeply valued ally of the United States.

