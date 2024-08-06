Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

The head of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hassan Nasrallah, spoke for nearly two hours Tuesday afternoon in a televised speech to mark seven days after the assassination of his Number 2, Hezbollah chief of staff Fuad Shukr.

Hezbollah terrorists launched a barrage of rockets and attack drones at Israel from Lebanon following the conclusion of their leader’s remarks.

Advertisement





Frequently clearing his throat and occasionally coughing, Nasrallah spoke with the calm demeanor and measured tones that have become his signature style.

The Hezbollah leader said bluntly during his address that Israelis “must wait” for the terrorist army and its handler, Iran, to decide when they will launch their “serious” attack.

At the start of his address, Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in the skies over Beirut, an event which Nasrallah referred to as “celebrations over the death of Fuad Shukr,” his second-in-command who was killed last week by Israel.

Lamenting Shukr’s loss, Nasrallah said his right-hand man “always had solutions, for all problems. His death is a very big loss for us, but we will not stop,” he said.

“The death of Ismail Haniyeh is also a great loss for Hamas, the Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance” he noted, but said those losses would not weaken the terror forces.

Nasrallah also reiterated his terror army’s determination to ultimately annihilate Israel, warning, “If we assume the resistance will lose in Gaza or Lebanon, the Al Aqsa Mosque and all the holy places will be in danger. Syria will be in danger. Egypt will also be in danger and all the countries of the region,” he claimed.

“Israel will endanger everyone.”

Nevertheless, Nasrallah said “the goal is not to eliminate Israel at this stage, but only to prevent the elimination of the Palestinian resistance . . . We call on the fighting areas that support Gaza to continue their operations despite the losses.

“We do not require Syria to join the campaign due to the special security situation in Syria.

“We also did not ask Iran to join, beyond their reactions to the assassinations. Hezbollah will respond to the elimination of Fuad,” he said. “Iran will respond to the elimination of Haniyeh.”

Nasrallah also referenced the psychological terror campaign that Hezbollah has waged so successfully in past conflicts.

“The enemy now must wait. The Israeli week-long expectation of a response … is part of the campaign and part of the punishment. It’s part of the war. Psychological warfare is part of the campaign.

“This time, all of Israel from north to south is waiting for a response.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: