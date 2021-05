Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

Cleared for Publication: The IDF reports that they destroyed 10 unmanned autonomous Hamas submarines. Each submarine carried 50 kilos of explosives and were designed to attack Israel’s offshore gas platforms. The submarines were guided by GPS systems.

Hamas has been shooting rockets at Israel’s offshore gas platforms.

In addition, according to reporter Nir Dvori, the commander of Hamas’s sea commando units was also eliminated.