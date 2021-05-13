Photo Credit: Abu Saleh / YouTube screen shot
Armed Hamas military drone prepared for attack on Israel from Gaza

The Israeli Air Force tracked and destroyed an armed Hamas military drone on Thursday as it flew over the Mediterranean on its way to attack Israeli civilians.

Take a look. Video courtesy Walla! News.

An entire Hamas drone squad sent multiple armed drones to attack Israeli communities along the Gaza border. The Hamas military wing, Izz a-Din al-Qassam released footage of their drones being used to attack Israelis across the border.

Video courtesy Abu Saleh.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
