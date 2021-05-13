Photo Credit: Abu Saleh / YouTube screen shot

The Israeli Air Force tracked and destroyed an armed Hamas military drone on Thursday as it flew over the Mediterranean on its way to attack Israeli civilians.

Take a look. Video courtesy Walla! News.

יירוט מזל"ט חמאס מעל הים על ידי מטוס חיל האוויר pic.twitter.com/8CKbSY2VIs — וואלה! (@WallaNews) May 13, 2021

An entire Hamas drone squad sent multiple armed drones to attack Israeli communities along the Gaza border. The Hamas military wing, Izz a-Din al-Qassam released footage of their drones being used to attack Israelis across the border.

Video courtesy Abu Saleh.