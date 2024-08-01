Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF has confirmed with finality that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, architect of the October 7 attack on southern Israel, is dead.

On July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Younis using a heavy “bunker buster” bomb to eliminate Deif and his second-in-command as they met in southern Gaza.

Advertisement





Using precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets conducted a precise, targeted strike on a compound in which Mohammed Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, the Commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, were located. The elimination of Rafa’a Salameh was confirmed several weeks ago. Additional terrorist operatives were also eliminated during the strike.

“Following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike,” the IDF said.

In addition to his role as Commander of the Hamas Al Qassam military wing, Deif was second in command of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip.

Over the years, Deif directed, planned, and carried out numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. He operated side by side with Gaza’s Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, and during the war he commanded Hamas terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip by issuing commands and instructions to senior members of Hamas’ military wing.

Deif joined the Hamas terrorist organization during the first intifada. He planned and directed numerous terror attacks and the buildup of the Hamas force in Judea and Samaria, and was responsible for suicide bombing attacks on Israeli civilians.

May his name and memory be erased for eternity.

Share this article on WhatsApp: