Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) have eliminated a senior Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip who was involved in directing terror attacks in Judea and Samaria.

Nael Sakhl was killed during a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation on July 24, although it took several days before confirmation of his death was received via intelligence.

Advertisement





Sakhl, is another of the 1,027 terrorist prisoners who were freed in the 2011 Gilad Shalit hostage release deal, was serving a life sentence for his involvement in a 2003 suicide bombing.

After his release, he became a Hamas terror commander.

For more than a decade, Sakhl ran the Hamas “West Bank Headquarters” responsible for directing terror activities in Judea and Samaria. He managed terror activities in the headquarters, along with financing, and supplying weapons to terrorist cells for attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria.

Unfortunately, Israel has not yet reached Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza-based Hamas terror chief responsible for launching the October 7th war and who has been living in fear of Israeli retribution ever since, deep within the terror tunnels beneath the streets and fields in Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorists tortured and slaughtered 1,200 people in southern Israel, and kidnapped more than 250 others, of whom 115 remain as captives in Gaza. Of those, 39 have been determined by intelligence sources to no longer be among the living.

Sinwar was chosen this week to succeed Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was living a life of luxury in Doha, Qatar. Haniyeh was finally eliminated last week during a visit to Tehran.

Sinwar is on the list of Hamas leaders referred to by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “walking dead.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: