Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The son of international Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed Tuesday in an attack by Israel Defense Forces.

Hazem Ismail Haniyeh was killed during IDF attacks in Gaza.

The younger Haniyeh had obtained permission to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing in July 2022 together with his wife and two children to join other members of the family in Turkey. Nevertheless, the terrorist leader’s son has since ontinued to travel in and out of the enclave.

The elder Haniyeh has been enjoying the high life in his upscale office in Doha, Qatar, where he was seen shortly after the October 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas operatives, celebrating the slaughter, torture, and abduction of more than a thousand Jewish civilians.

A video that went viral on the internet showed the elder Haniyeh “prostrating in gratitude” to Allah while watching the bloody massacre with a group of other Hamas officials.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

