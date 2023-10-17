Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

The son of international Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed Tuesday in an attack by Israel Defense Forces.

Hazem Ismail Haniyeh was killed during IDF attacks in Gaza.

Advertisement





The younger Haniyeh had obtained permission to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing in July 2022 together with his wife and two children to join other members of the family in Turkey. Nevertheless, the terrorist leader’s son has since ontinued to travel in and out of the enclave.

The elder Haniyeh has been enjoying the high life in his upscale office in Doha, Qatar, where he was seen shortly after the October 7 invasion of Israel by Hamas operatives, celebrating the slaughter, torture, and abduction of more than a thousand Jewish civilians.

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy, Saleh Al-Arouri, and other members of the Hamas leadership "prostrate in gratitude" for the ongoing attacks against Israel. pic.twitter.com/ACuajF4PTf — Gianluca Pacchiani (@GLucaPacchiani) October 7, 2023

A video that went viral on the internet showed the elder Haniyeh “prostrating in gratitude” to Allah while watching the bloody massacre with a group of other Hamas officials.