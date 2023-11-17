Photo Credit: Courtesy the family

The Israel Defense Forces announced it found the body of another hostage in Gaza on Friday morning, the second recovery in two days.

The body of 19 year-old IDF soldier Corporal Noa Marciano, who was abducted by Hamas, was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Marciano, a resident of Modi’in in central Israel, was abducted on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she served as a lookout. She will be buried on Friday.

On Monday night, Hamas released a video of Marciano which the Israel Defense Forces described as “psychological terror.” The video claimed that Marciano was killed in an airstrike on Hamas positions.

Military officials who analyzed the video said Marciano’s injuries were not consistent with those sustained in airstrikes.

“The observed wounds appear more consistent with bullet injuries, and there is also an indication that she may have suffered from injuries related to a fall from a height,” the IDF said in a statement at the time.

On Thursday night, the IDF announced it recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss.

Weiss, a 64 year-old resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, suffered from cancer.

She was found in a building near the Shifa Hospital. The IDF said it also found rifles, rocket propelled grenades and other military equipment in the building where Weiss was located.

Hamas killed 1,200 people in its attack on southern Israeli communities and took around 240 hostages.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed to US First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday that one pregnant hostage had given birth in captivity.