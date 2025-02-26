Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 10, 2021.

The IDF retaliated late Wednesday afternoon for repeated attempts by Gaza terrorists to fire rockets at civilians in Israel.

“Earlier in the day a projectile launch that fell inside the Gaza Strip was identified,” the IDF said. The rocket was launched from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

In response, “The IDF struck several launch posts in the area where the projectile was fired from.”

It was the second such attempt at attacking Israel in three days. On Monday, Gaza terrorists attempted to fire a rocket at Israel from the southern border city of Rafah.

As with Wednesday’s retaliation, the IDF struck the launch site from which the projectile was fired, as well as an additional launch site in the area.

Nearly two weeks prior, (Feb. 13) a 14-year-old Arab teen was killed by a terrorist rocket in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat in another failed attack on Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

