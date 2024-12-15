Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The IDF has released disturbing footage from 2023, uncovered by IDF and Shin Bet personnel from security cameras at Hamas’s Al-Katiba prison, located in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

The footage shows horrific acts of abuse by Hamas prison guards against Gazan detainees, violating basic human rights.

???????: Disturbing content Israel govt. releases 2023 CCTV video from inside a Hamas prison in Gaza City showing the shocking treatment of Palestinian prisoners which Israel's Foreign Ministry has described as "equally as ruthless" as the Assad regime's prisons in Syria pic.twitter.com/eRMnBCZD6D — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 15, 2024

Among the disturbing clips, two members of Hamas’s Internal Security Force are seen brutally beating a prisoner and throwing him down a flight of stairs. This apparatus is responsible for detaining and imprisoning Gazan civilians and frequently imposes merciless punishment.

Human rights organizations have previously accused Hamas of carrying out unjust and brutal executions at Al-Katiba, including against women and numerous civilians.

This latest release by the IDF, which follows previous exposés, illustrates the atrocities occurring within Hamas prisons. It reflects the nature of Hamas’s rule in Gaza and its relentless abuse of the human rights of its population.

On Dec. 4, the Israeli Air Force, in a targeted strike, killed Osama Ghanim, a senior member of Hamas’s Internal Security Force. He was involved in activity to suppress the residents of Gaza and was responsible for the terrorist group’s violence within the Strip, the IDF said.

Ghanim played a key role in implementing the brutal methods of Hamas, which included conducting harsh interrogations of civilian while violating human rights, suppressing residents suspected of opposing Hamas, and persecuting civilians from the LGBTQ+ community.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

