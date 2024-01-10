Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / X
The Gaza vacation home of Marwan Issa, senior official in the Hamas Al Qassam military wing, raided by IDF troops.

Once again it has become crystal clear that contrary to the images presented to global media, life in Gaza is quite the bowl of cherries — “tutim,” as the Israelis say — if one is connected to the ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

IDF Arabic media spokesperson Avichay Adree has published new photos of a luxurious vacation home in Gaza owned by Marwan Issa, a senior official of the Hamas Al-Qassam military wing.

Adraee noted in a post on the X social media platform that there is, in fact, a massive gap between the lifestyle of Hamas leaders in the enclave, and that of the average Gazan.

IDF forces operating in the Bureij area raided Issa’s vacation home, where they found a swimming pool, a very large yard and luxurious furnishings.

“This is further evidence of the complete disconnect between the Hamas leadership — including the leaders of the military wing which lives a life of luxury and enjoys great wealth — and the large segment of the Gaza population for which distress calls are issued in order to obtain donations and international aid,” Adraee pointed out.

“Hamas leaders are in heaven and Gaza residents are in hell,” he added.

