Photo Credit: IDF / YouTube screenshot

The amount of weaponry and ordnance seized from Hamas operatives since the start of the Swords of Iron War nine days ago is, to be blunt, “unimaginable.” The amount of foreign currency that was discovered was also a surprise.

Various bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-aircraft rockets, mines, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and launchers, and mortar shells were just the tip of the iceberg, the IDF said Sunday evening as officials displayed the collection for reporters. Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), fence-cutting explosives, grenades, mines, electric explosives, and timers were also found.

There were also many walkie-talkies, smart phones and tablets.

“We found TC-6 mines that were converted to charges and some RPG launchers produced by North Korea,” Major G. told Channel N12.

Some of the charges that were found that could be attached to a vehicle. “Activate the charge and within seven seconds there is an explosion that seriously damages the vehicle and wounds the occupants,” he said.

Even agricultural irrigation equipment that was imported into Gaza was transformed into weaponry. “You put an explosive into the irrigation pipe and then it’s ready to go,” Major G. noted. “It can be thrown over fences and basically designed for any required use.”

“All of these were used last Saturday against innocent civilians,” said the commander of the Munitions Research Institute. “Since then, Yahalom unit forces and other fighters have been working to confiscate them.”

All the explosives were taken to the Munitions Dismantling Institute in Jerusalem, where they are being neutralized.

The IDF said its forces discovered that the towns attacked by Hamas had been “saturated” with such explosives. Some were also found on the bodies of the neutralized and captured terrorists as well as in Hamas tunnels.

In addition, Israeli forces found hundreds of documents, files, certificates, and communications devices, as well as cameras used by the terrorist organization.

Among the documents found were detailed attack orders on the kibbutzim and moshavim surrounding Gaza, underscoring the Hamas plans for the terrorist attack and atrocities against civilians and soldiers alike.

“We were surprised by the quantity,” Major G. said. “This indicates that the terrorists were prepared for a long stay and expected to entrench themselves in the communities.”

It’s precisely what the Hamas leadership has been pledging to do since the terrorist group’s inception: invade and conquer Israeli territory.