Have you ever wondered what happens to the humanitarian aid after Israel inspects the trucks and they deliver the food, water, medicine and fuel to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza for distribution to local civilians?

Testimony from a Gazan resident that the humanitarian aid that reaches the Gaza Strip is under the complete control of Hamas… the world is sending aid directly to the terrorists and strengthening them! pic.twitter.com/7OxSjO6L33 — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) February 2, 2024

Hamas terrorist thugs take control over the trucks once they pass into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, and then things get ugly.

“Attacking civilians waiting for aid with batons, and blocking the path of people trying to move from the combat zone to western Gaza: documentation of residents’ lives under Hamas control in Khan Younis,” writes IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee in a post on the X social media platform.

In videos filed in Khan Younis in recent weeks, armed men can be seen preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the Al Amal Hospital area and beating civilians who are waiting for it, shooting into the air to drive them away. Footage can also be seen of armed men blocking the path of civilians trying to move west to the humanitarian safe zone designated by the IDF in Gaza.

“These video clips are just the tip of the iceberg of examples of the types of corruption and cruelty that characterize the lives of residents under Hamas’ control,” Adraee writes.

The Iranian-backed terrorists, armed with clubs and guns, beat up anyone who tries to access the supplies they were supposed to receive, and ride atop the packages and in the trucks until they reach the UNRWA warehouses.

Gaza civilians who desperately need those supplies try to grab whatever they can before they reach the UNRWA warehouses because they know that once the supplies reach UNRWA, Hamas members will be first to receive anything that arrives. And often, nothing is left for the civilians for whom the aid was intended.

First-hand testimony from a Gaza civilian:

Below is a translation of the testimony, courtesy of Israeli Arab human rights activist Yoseph Haddad.

Interviewer: I heard that when they brought the humanitarian aid they (Hamas) hid it in warehouses.

Gazan: Hamas took half of it, half for the people (the refugees) from the crossing. They transfer it directly to warehouses and start distributing it to the people in general.

Interviewer: Who takes them? Hamas took them?

Gazan: Yes.

Interviewer: For themselves?

Gazan: Yes, they took for themselves and their children.

Interviewer: Does that mean they left nothing for the people?

Gazan: Nothing, inside the village of al-Mawasi (southern Gaza) there is no food or drink.

UNRWA is Infiltrated with Hamas

“UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a visiting delegation of United Nations ambassadors earlier this week.

“I think it’s time that the international community and the UN itself understand that UNRWA’s mission has to end. UNRWA is self-perpetuating,” Netanyahu said.

“It is self-perpetuating also in its desire to keep alive the Palestinian refugee issue. And we need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA if we’re going to solve the problem of Gaza as we intend to do.

“There are other agencies in the UN There are other agencies in the world. They have to replace UNRWA,” the prime minister urged.

“UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas. It has been in the service of Hamas and its schools, and in many other things. I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid.

“We need such a body today in Gaza. But UNRWA is not that body. It has to be replaced by some organization or organizations that will do that job,” Netanyahu emphasized.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has described UNRWA has “Hamas with a face lift.”

“Our intelligence indicates that out of approximately 12,000 UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip, about 10 percent are Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives, and another 50 percent are first-degree relatives of a Hamas operative,” Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a briefing last week.

At least 15 countries, including the US and the UK, have suspended funding to the organization following documentation proving that at least a dozen UNRWA employees participated in the October 7, 2023 torture and massacre of more than 1,200 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians, and the abduction of another 253 hostages, dragging them into Gaza captivity. More than 130 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza.