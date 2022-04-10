Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced a series of restrictions on the Jenin area following several terrorists who have emerged from the area and committed attacks within Israel.

COGAT commander Major General Rassan Alyan announced Saturday after a security assessment with Defense Minister Benny Gantz a series of measures against the Arab residents of northern Samaria. The move accompanies the continuation of the existing policy of fewer restrictions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan for the rest of the Arab residents of Judea and Samaria.

COGAT announced a complete stop of the entry and exit of Israeli Arabs to the city of Jenin through the Gilboa and Reihan crossings.

The Ministry of Defense announced Sunday that its Crossing Points Authority recently thwarted an attempt to smuggle an M-16 rifle into Israel at the “Te’enim” Crossing.

An Arab-Israeli driver from the Wadi Ara area aroused suspicion among security guards while arriving from the Palestinian Authority side of the crossing near Tulkarm. The guards ordered the suspect to stop and proceeded to arrest him after he attempted to escape. An M-16 rifle and ammunition were found hidden in the car.

The suspect was detained and taken for questioning by security officials.

Similarly, merchants and senior businessmen from the Jenin area had their entry permits into Israel revoked.

The departure of workers to Israel and other civil issues will continue as usual with increased security at the crossings.

The possibility of family visits to terrorists imprisoned in Israel, within the framework of 5,000 permits approved for this purpose for the entire population, is now denied for the residents of the Jenin district.

The Palestinian Authority’s governor of Jenin Akram Rajoub told KAN 11 Radio on Saturday that Ra’ad Hazem, the terrorist from Jenin who opened fire at a pub on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv on Thursday night, murdering Barak Lufan, Tomer Morad, and Eytam Magini, and injuring 10 others “is not a terrorist.”