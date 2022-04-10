Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch / POOL

The Israeli government is set to convene a special panel to explore the removal of state benefits – such as children’s stipends and pensions – from the families of citizens who carry out terror attacks.

The panel is to be comprised of the directors-general from the Prime Minister’s Office and ministries of public security, defense, justice, and social services as well as other officials.

A recommendation on the issue is due within 60 days of the panel’s establishment.

“We are determined to correct and address everything that has been neglected for years, and to change the equation so that it will not be worthwhile to take part in terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in making the announcement.

“Providing benefits from the state to terrorist families is utterly absurd and it is time to correct the injustice.

“The State of Israel will hold anyone accountable who has a direct or indirect connection to terrorist attacks,” Bennett said.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) opposed the move, saying later in a tweet, “You do not harm the benefits of the children of citizens and residents.”

Likewise, the rest of the Meretz faction in the coalition, including Tamar Zandberg and Nitzan Horowitz, voted against the decision.

There are other criminals in the country as well, it’s a slippery, undemocratic slope,” Horowitz said. “A strong state should not infringe on rights. A basic rule in law, a person is punished for his actions and not for the actions of his family and others.”

Zandberg, who heads the faction said it was “not the right move; this is the rights of citizens. The perpetrators should be punished by law and not punished by depriving children of basic rights.”

Last week, Meretz MK Gaby Lasky issued a statement saying that Palestinian Authority payments to families of terrorists are necessary to prevent exploitation of women and children.

But after facing a firestorm following the statement, Lasky subsequently apologized, saying she did not “for a moment” justify the “nefarious” terrorist attack.

“There is no debate here for and against terrorism, because…it must be fought against and everything must be done to ensure security,” she wrote.