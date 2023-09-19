Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces surrounded the home of a Palestinian Authority terrorist leader Tuesday evening in the flashpoint town of Jenin amid heavy clashes with affiliated operatives.

مصادر محلية: “اشتعال النيران في المنزل المحاصر بعد استهدافه من قبل قوات الاحتلال المقتحمة لمخيم جنين”. pic.twitter.com/yOCgFm9rRs — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 19, 2023

At least four terrorists were killed in the clashes, and 20 others were wounded, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry. The IDF arrested two wanted Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and escorted them out of Jenin.

The IDF also confirmed that a Rafael SPIKE Firefly loitering munition — a Maoz suicide drone — was used during the raid, which lasted a little over an hour.

Israeli media reported that the forces surrounded the home of Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades commander Muhammad Abu al-Baha. Arab media reported the IDF fired shoulder-fired missiles at the home when the terror leader refused to surrender.

Some sources said the raid took place at the home of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist commander.

The IDF returned fire at the minaret of a mosque from which terrorists were shooting, according to a tweet by the Quds News Network.

BREAKING: The occupying Israeli regime attacks the minaret of the Grand Mosque of the Jenin refugee camp with gunfire. pic.twitter.com/4AIchWl1FY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 19, 2023

Local branches of both the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s ‘Al Quds Brigades’ announced they were participating in the clashes.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades is the terrorist wing of the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction, led by Mahmoud Abbas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is receiving ongoing updates from the IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar regarding operational activities in Jenin.

“Minister Gallant commends security forces for taking the measures necessary to thwart terrorist activities,” the ministry said in a statement.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likewise said he was being updated on the operation in Jenin, as well as on clashes taking place along Israel’s southern border with Gaza.

At least one Gazan was killed and nine others were wounded during the clashes which began after Israeli authorities extended a closure on the Erez Crossing used by some 17,000 Gazans who work in Israel.

Netanyahu is currently in New York City meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.