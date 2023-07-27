Photo Credit: Edy Cohen / Twitter screengrab
A Qassam1 rocket pointed at a Jewish town, to be fired by the Hamas-linked Al Ayyash Battalion in Jenin. July 27 2023

Palestinian Authority terrorists in Jenin fired a rocket on Thursday – Tisha B’Av – at Moshav Ram On in the Gilboa region, a distance of about five miles (eight kilometers).

The rocket, a Qassam 1, was fired by operatives from the Hamas-affiliated Al Ayyash Battalion (named for the late Hamas explosives engineer Yahya Ayyash).

IDF Finds 2 Rocket Launchers, Rocket Remains Aimed at Shaked in Samaria

Earlier this month, Israeli military personnel discovered two tripods and the remains of homemade rockets set up near Jenin, a known terrorist incubator.

The rockets were aimed at the Jewish community of Shaked, the IDF said, adding the rockets “did not pose a threat to the residents.”

3 Terrorist Attempts in 2 Months to Fire Rockets in Judea, Samaria

On June 26, a video posted to social media showed Al Ayyash operatives launching two homemade rockets at Ram On from the village of Khirbet Zayid, near Jenin.

Between May and June, there were three rocket-related incidents in which Palestinian Authority terrorists built rockets, including two incidents in which they attempted to fire the projectiles at Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

