Photo Credit: Al Ayyash via Ariel Oseran / Twitter screengrab

Israeli military personnel discovered two tripods and the remains of homemade rockets set up near terrorist hotbed city of Jenin.

The Jenin-based "Al Ayash" brigade claims to have launched two rockets toward the Israeli settlement of Shaked in the northern West Bank. The IDF is looking into the incident. This joins several other attempts to launch homemade rockets from the Jenin area in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/FoZnKvJ31A — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) July 10, 2023

The rockets were aimed at the Jewish community of Shaked, the IDF said, adding the rockets “did not pose a threat to the residents.”

Terrorists from the Hamas-linked “Al Ayash” brigade in Jenin claimed responsibility, saying they launched two rockets towards Shaked. There is no evidence to indicate the launches actually took place, however.

3 Terrorist Attempts in 2 Months to Fire Rockets in Judea, Samaria

The Al Ayyash Brigades are named for Hamas bombmaking terrorist Yahya Ayyash, a college-educated electrical engineer assassinated by Shin Bet intelligence agents in January 1996.

“Security forces and sappers are on site to examine the presence of explosives,” said the IDF Spokesperson.

The tripods and other remains are to be transferred to the security forces for further investigation.

This is the fourth attempt by Palestinian Authority terrorists to fire rockets at Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The most recent attempt to use rockets to attack Israeli communities was launched on June 26.

In May, there were two such incidents.