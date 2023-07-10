Photo Credit: Al Ayyash via Ariel Oseran / Twitter screengrab
Rocket and launcher shown in a video by the Hamas-linked Al Ayyash terror group in Samaria. July 10, 2023

Israeli military personnel discovered two tripods and the remains of homemade rockets set up near terrorist hotbed city of Jenin.

The rockets were aimed at the Jewish community of Shaked, the IDF said, adding the rockets “did not pose a threat to the residents.”

Terrorists from the Hamas-linked “Al Ayash” brigade in Jenin claimed responsibility, saying they launched two rockets towards Shaked. There is no evidence to indicate the launches actually took place, however.

3 Terrorist Attempts in 2 Months to Fire Rockets in Judea, Samaria

The Al Ayyash Brigades are named for Hamas bombmaking terrorist Yahya Ayyash, a college-educated electrical engineer assassinated by Shin Bet intelligence agents in January 1996.

“Security forces and sappers are on site to examine the presence of explosives,” said the IDF Spokesperson.

The tripods and other remains are to be transferred to the security forces for further investigation.

This is the fourth attempt by Palestinian Authority terrorists to fire rockets at Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The most recent attempt to use rockets to attack Israeli communities was launched on June 26.

In May, there were two such incidents.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

