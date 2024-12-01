Photo Credit: ‘Palestine’ on Facebook

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced last Wednesday that if his position became vacant, his temporary replacement would be the Chairman of the National Council – the PA Parliament – until a new chairman is elected in an election.

The current chairman of the PA National Council is Rawhi Fattouh, 75. The announcement is believed to have been made over concerns about the “day after Mahmoud Abbas” due to the chairman’s advanced age of 89.

Until now, there has been no organized mechanism for the change of power in the Palestinian Authority, and there is still great concern about the consequences for the Authority if the elderly Mahmoud Abbas dies without appointing a successor.

Born and raised in the Gaza Strip town of Rafah, Rawhi Fattuh emerged on the political stage in 1996 when he was elected as a representative to the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC). For years, he served as the council’s secretary before transitioning to a ministerial role in October 2003, becoming the Minister of Agriculture under Prime Minister Ahmed Qureia.

Fattuh’s political ascent continued in 2004 when Fatah nominated him as its candidate for PLC Speaker. He secured the nomination with 34 votes from Fatah delegates, despite opposition from a minority of 10 within the party. Later that year, following the death of Yasser Arafat, Fattuh assumed the role of interim Chairman of the Palestinian National Authority on November 11. In his swearing-in address, he hailed Arafat as a martyr and pledged unwavering commitment to his policies.

Fattuh’s political career, however, waned in subsequent years. He opted not to run in the 2006 legislative elections, effectively exiting the PLC. In 2022, he resurfaced as the chair of the Fatah-dominated PLO Executive Committee, a role analysts viewed as largely symbolic, with little real influence.

Fattuh’s political journey took a controversial turn in January 2023. Israeli authorities revoked his entry permits, along with those of two other senior PA officials, after they visited Karim Younis upon his release from prison. Younis had been convicted of murdering an Israeli soldier in 1980.

Despite his long tenure in PA politics, Fattuh’s legacy remains a subject of debate, marked by moments of leadership and episodes of limited political sway.

