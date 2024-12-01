Photo Credit: Kumta App / Rotter.net
Houthi Rocket Alert. Dec. 1, 2024

A Houthi missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens in central Israel (Modi’in, Beit Shemesh and surrounding areas) at approximately 6:21 AM, the Israel Defense Forces said. The IDF shot down the missile before it entered Israeli territory.

The interception rumble was heard in central Israel and even in Gush Etzion.

Israeli Police and Magen David Adom say they have so far received no reports of injuries from this morning’s Houthi missile attack.

Emergency responders are checking areas where debris from the intercepted missile fell.

Some of the shrapnel from the interception may have landed near Latrun.

JewishPRess.com News Desk contributed to this report.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

