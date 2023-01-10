Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi/Flash90

Nothing violent happened Tuesday morning during the IDF’s routine roundup of wanted terror suspects in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, which is why Israeli and international media didn’t report them. I don’t know if the orderly arrests of PA Arab suspects was the shape of things to come under the Netanyahu-Galant-Smotrich-Ben Gvir security, but there you have it, as reported by Al-Quds Tuesday morning (I kept the anti-Israel terminology for the sake of authenticity):

The Israeli occupation forces launched at dawn Tuesday, a massive campaign of arrests of citizens in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. According to local sources, these forces launched a massive campaign in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, targeting the young men Karim Ibrahim Abu Maria, Muhammad Salim al-Hindi, Mohsen Muhammad Awad, Muhammad Wahib Khalil, Abdullah Hamdi Abu Maria, Muhammad Wahid Abu Maria, and Hamdi Muhammad Abu Maria. In Ramallah, young Muqeem Al-Barghouti from the town of Beit Rima was arrested during a massive raid of the town. Yazan Turabi from Surra, west of Nablus, was arrested, and Sharaf Abu Bakr, and Firas Herzallah, from Ya`bad were arrested in Jenin. In occupied Jerusalem, Dajana, Muhammad Mahmoud Atoun, Muhammad Wael Jadallah, Yasser Iyad Jadallah, and Muhammad al-Atrash were arrested.

See? That’s the complete report. Trust me, had there been clashes with brave Arab youths, Al-Quds would have led with it.

WAFA, for its part, reported that Mohammad Hasan Awwad from the town of Idna, west of Hebron, was ordered by the Israeli Civil Administration to demolish his 130-square-meter home within eight days, “under the pretext of construction without a permit.”

WAFA noted that “the house is reportedly located in Area C, which is under full Israeli military rule and where building permits are never issued to Palestinians despite the fact that Area C makes up more than 60% of the area of the occupied West Bank.”

See? No clashes, no stones, Molotov cocktails, or gunfire. And that, friends, is the real news.