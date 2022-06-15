Photo Credit: Google Maps

Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces have uncovered what they believe is a Hamas bomb lab in Beitunia, near Ramallah, following a mysterious blast in the town, Israeli media reported on Monday.

After being drawn to the site by the explosion, Palestinian Authority forces found a 17-pound explosive device there, Channel 12 reported.

The PA has claimed that the lab was part of a plot to attack the Mukataa, as the PA headquarters in Ramallah is known, as well as the PA’s television station and senior PA officials, according to the report.

The PA arrested five Hamas operatives following the incident, including a relative of Hamas’s political bureau deputy chairman Saleh al-Arouri, who is based in Lebanon and heads efforts by Hamas to orchestrate terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria, said Channel 12.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that it and the Israel Police had completed a series of counter-terrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria, the military said in a statement.

Israeli raids occurred in Nablus, Ramallah, Kharas and the Aida Camp near Bethlehem, as well as in Yatta near Hebron, where a suspect was arrested for facilitating the illegal movement of Palestinians Authority Arabs across the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

Security forces arrested a total of six security suspects, and confiscated a number of weapons.