Photo Credit: PMW/screenshot

The Palestinian Authority (PA) and Fatah were quick to exploit the recent tragic death of George Floyd in the US to demonize Israel by comparing Israeli soldiers’ actions to those of the policemen who killed Floyd.

The PA’s main theme is that Israel deliberately kills Arabs and it uses every opportunity to disseminate the lie, the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which monitors incitement and anti-Semitism on the PA media, reported Monday.

Advertisement



One cartoon circulated on social media following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis shows a white American policeman kneeling on a black man with an IDF soldier next to him doing the same to an Arab, with the hashtag “Black lives matter.”

The cartoon, drawn by Muhammad Saba’aneh, a regular cartoonist for the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, uses many visuals to promote its slander.

Both officers are kneeling on the necks of their victims, the two officers are hugging each other, one holds a club and the other a gun, and they both have their country’s flags on their shoulders. The cartoon’s message: Israeli soldiers are the mirror image of Derek Chauvin, the policeman who is responsible for Floyd’s death.

“This tragedy was exploited by the PA and Fatah to again launch its libel that Israel intentionally executes Palestinians,” PMW charged.