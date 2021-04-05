Photo Credit: Courtesy Abbas' press office

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, 85, was slated to fly to Germany for medical treatment on Monday, Palestinian media reported.

Abbas has already traveled by helicopter to Amman, Jordan, from where he will depart for Europe, according to the report.

Advertisement



Abbas has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a battle with prostate cancer more than a decade ago.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.