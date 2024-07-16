Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

A new initiative called ‘Heroes Live On’ is forging a powerful connection between young people from the Diaspora and the State of Israel by sharing the life stories of those who fell in the war and the tragic events of October 7th.

The Iron Swords War has exacted a heavy toll on Israeli society and the Jewish people worldwide. As the stories of victims, fallen IDF soldiers, survivors, and the families of the abducted circulate, it becomes increasingly challenging to remember each individual’s unique character and contributions.

Heroes Live On seeks to address this by using technology to connect students with the life

stories of the fallen, highlighting their unique qualities, noble goals, and inspiring actions.

The project encourages students to engage in positive initiatives inspired by the values and deeds of these heroes.

Discharged combat soldiers and members of the National Technological Service have joined forces with Hilma (Tech for Impact) to develop a new interactive system.

The system, implemented in schools around the world, shares the inspiring human stories of Israel’s fallen: the soldiers, civilians, young people, the elderly, and children.

In this way, students can learn about the personal stories of each fallen hero, their special traits, the values they upheld, and the beautiful human aspects of their lives. This approach allows every student, regardless of location, to choose an inspiring story, reflect on it, and commit to a good deed in memory of the hero they learned about.

For example, a fifth grader from Panama, wrote: “I admire Guy, his courage and leadership. From what I read about him, he was very brave and kind. I am sorry for the loss and take it upon myself to be as brave as he is. We all stand with Israel. Am Yisrael Chai!”

That fifth grader was inspired by the story of Guy Simhi, who fought terrorists with his bare hands, saving his friends through his heroism.

Similarly, an 11th grade student in the US shared, “Amit came to the rescue without hesitation to help those in need, and I admire her for that. To follow her courage, I will try to use every opportunity I have to help those who need it. I take it upon myself to volunteer at MDA in the future.”

This student was moved by the story of Amit Mann, the paramedic who was murdered by terrorists while providing medical treatment at Kibbutz Be’eri.

With the outbreak of the war, we at Hilma felt compelled to address many technological challenges on the home front,” explains Michal Ophir, CEO of Hilma – Tech for Impact. “‘Heroes Live On’, created in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Canada (UIA), is one of several initiatives born out of the need to commemorate each fallen hero’s life story.

“Our goal is to strengthen the connection between Diaspora Jewry and Israel’s heritage, especially during these difficult times.”

As a leader in social high-tech in Israel, Hilma has developed about 70 projects across various fields including education, health, and welfare, reaching around two million users in Israel and globally. These innovations were created by young men and women in national technological service and by discharged combat soldiers who joined Hilma with no prior technological experience. They were trained as developers, with the aspiration that they would eventually integrate into Israel’s social tech industry.

‘Heroes Live On’ preserves the memories of Israel’s fallen heroes, and also inspires a new generation to uphold the values of bravery, kindness, and selflessness, ensuring that the legacy of these heroes continues to impact lives around the world.

