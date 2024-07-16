Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Mujaddara

Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, the Israel Air Force struck terrorists Tuesday afternoon as they were operating in a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the central Gaza town of Nuseirat.

The terrorists planned and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence,” the IDF said.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel.”

The IAF also eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad company commander in the terrorist organization’s Naval Unit in western Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

“We are looking into the reports stating that several civilians were injured as a result of the strike,” the IDF said. “The details are under review.”

