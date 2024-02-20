Photo Credit: Israel Premier-Tech

The Israel Premier – Tech Cycling Team made history in Rwanda on Monday with an exceptional victory at the Tour of Rwanda, as Itamar Einhorn claimed a significant win in the second stage of the race. This victory not only marks a milestone for Einhorn but also for Israeli cycling as a whole, being the first time an Israeli champion has triumphed in this prestigious event.

Covering 130 kilometers and conquering three challenging climbs, Einhorn showcased his prowess and determination as he surged ahead in the final sprint, leaving his closest competitors trailing behind.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Einhorn expressed his elation: “This is undoubtedly a great victory. I’m thrilled to have handled the climbs so well, a result of hard work in preparation for this season. The breakaway initially worried us, but once we closed it and I tackled those climbs, all that was left was to gear up for the sprint. It was incredibly fast, but truthfully? I felt like I had no real challengers in this sprint. I’m glad I proved it. There’s no better way to start the season. I’m ecstatic!”

Sylvan Adams, the visionary behind the Field of Dreams project, expressed his pride and commitment to its continued success, affirming, “I am proud of the work that my Israel – Premier Tech bike team did in Rwanda, in building this Field of Dreams for aspiring cyclists of all ages. This project, realized with the help of our many fans worldwide, reflects our Jewish values of improving our world and promoting peace and friendship globally. Despite the challenges, including the tragic events of 7 October, we are inspired by the resilience of both the Israeli and Rwandan peoples. We look forward to the possibility of the Field of Dreams being a key location in next year’s World Championship road race in Rwanda. Rest assured, we are not finished adding to our project.” Since its inauguration, the center has hosted a record-breaking eight weekends of junior racing on its race track, showcasing its impact for all to see.”