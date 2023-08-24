Photo Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

The Australian Government has chosen RAFAEL Australia to provide the country’s defense force with the next generation of its SPIKE LR2 anti-tank guided missile.

This is the first acquisition of Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) by the Australian Defense Force (ADF) under the leadership of inaugural chief of the GWEO Group, Air Marshal Leon Phillips OAM.

The acquisition is intended to support the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle capability being delivered under Project LAND 400 Phase 2.

SPIKE LR2 is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose, multiplatform, combat-proven missile system, designed to meet the needs of modern warfare and complex battlespace challenges, the company said.

RAFAEL has operated as a partner and supplier of the ADF for 30 years, according to Dr. Ran Gozali, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems’ G.M Land & Naval Division Executive Vice President.

“RAFAEL looks forward to continuing to work closely with the ADF and our Australian industry partners to deliver forward-thinking solutions and capabilities that will strengthen Australia’s defense capabilities, and foster investment in Australia’s sovereign industrial capacity,” Gozali said.