A nurse in the eastern Australian city of Sydney has been arrested and suspended from Bankstown Hospital after bragging with a fellow nurse that she had refused to treat Israeli patients and “would kill them” instead, claiming the Israelis would “go to hell”.

Max Veifer’s video of 2 Australian health workers boasting about murdering Jews was REMOVED BY @Meta. Why is Meta suppressing this viral video? pic.twitter.com/P61val2mWR — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 12, 2025

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, is charged with threatening violence to a group, using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to harass or cause offense, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Her fellow doctor, Ahmad Rashad Nadir, was likewise suspended by the hospital. He has not been charged but remains under investigation, according to NSW Police.

Both have had their registrations formally suspended, according to 9 News. Australian Health Minister Ryan Park vowed the pair will never work again.

Sydney authorities said there is “no evidence” the two harmed patients.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed the video, calling it “disgusting” and “vile.”

Abu Lebdeh was released on bail and will return to court on March 19. She is meanwhile under a travel ban and prohibited from using social media.

