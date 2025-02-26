Photo Credit: Max Veifer via Persian Jewess / X
Anti-Israel haters Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh in Sydney, Australia. Feb. 12, 2025

A nurse in the eastern Australian city of Sydney has been arrested and suspended from Bankstown Hospital after bragging with a fellow nurse that she had refused to treat Israeli patients and “would kill them” instead, claiming the Israelis would “go to hell”.

Advertisement


Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, is charged with threatening violence to a group, using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to harass or cause offense, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Her fellow doctor, Ahmad Rashad Nadir, was likewise suspended by the hospital. He has not been charged but remains under investigation, according to NSW Police.

Both have had their registrations formally suspended, according to 9 News. Australian Health Minister Ryan Park vowed the pair will never work again.

Sydney authorities said there is “no evidence” the two harmed patients.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed the video, calling it “disgusting” and “vile.”

Abu Lebdeh was released on bail and will return to court on March 19. She is meanwhile under a travel ban and prohibited from using social media.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Cloak-And-Dagger Dilemma: King David’s Test Of Conscience
Next articleWitkoff Delays Trip to Israel, May Arrive Sunday
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR