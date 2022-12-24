Photo Credit: Chris Sang-hwan Jung / Wikimedia

Kurdish demonstrators in Paris angry over Friday’s murder of three members of the community rioted for a second day on Saturday.

A gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby café in the 10th arrondissement (district) in the city.

Two men and a woman were killed, and three others wounded, including one in critical condition.

The attack has yet to be classified as a terror incident.

A 69-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack is awaiting trial for attacking a migrant camp in Paris with a sword a year ago; he was recently freed from detention for that attack.

The suspect, who was also wounded, is accused of murder, violence with weapons and racist motive, the prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

Clashes later broke out between police and protesters at the site, with rioters starting fires in the street and smashing car windows. Police in riot gear responded with tear gas.

On Saturday, French police again worked to contain the violence with overturned cars, smashed shop windows and fires that were set near Republic Square, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told Reuters.

The demonstration was organized by the Kurdish democratic council in France (CDK-F). “We are not being protected at all. In 10 years, six Kurdish activists have been killed in the heart of Paris in broad daylight,” Berivan Firat, a spokesperson for the CDK-F, told BFM TV at the demonstration.

Nunez said there were 11 arrests and around 30 people injured.

The attack came ahead of the ninth anniversary of the murders of three female Kurdish activities in Paris.