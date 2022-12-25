Photo Credit: Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force.

The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday.

Advertisement







The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a wide range of operational skills.

“It will offer both basic familiarity lessons with the aircraft as well as the advanced combat flight training in highly contested operational environments,” the report said.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said his company is proud to supply “high-quality training solutions for military pilots, and we are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with advanced solutions to support their missions.”

The systems include a 360-degree display and interconnected simulators as well as immersive flight training experiences.

The latest contract comes amid heightened tensions between Poland, a NATO member, and Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

In 2018, Elbit won a contract to deliver full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force for M-346 training aircraft.