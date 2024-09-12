Photo Credit: Courtesy of the family

The adopted son of a chief rabbi of Ukraine has died while serving in his country’s army on the frontline with Russia, local media reported on Wednesday.

Anton (Matisyau) Samborsky was to be buried at the Jewish Cemetery of Kyiv on Thursday afternoon, following a memorial ceremony at the Central Synagogue of Kyiv, Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“He died on the front defending Ukraine,” wrote Azman.

The rabbi and his wife, who have several biological children, adopted Samborsky, an orphan, in 2002 when he was 10. Samborsky was drafted in May, a week after the birth of his first child, a daughter, the news site ukr.net reported.

He went missing on July 24, days after being deployed to Ukraine’s eastern front. The army announced his death on Wednesday.

