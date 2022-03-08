Photo Credit: Embassy of Israel in Romania

Israeli Ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, led embassy staff on Tuesday in rescuing 10 Ukrainian children with cancer and their parents.

The children arrived with their parents from the hospital in Kiev.

Advertisement



The operation was made possible by Schneider Children’s Medical Center, which sent a medical team and a special plane to bring the children to Israel.

The children and their parents boarded a special flight to Israel for lifesaving treatment shortly after their arrival in Romania.

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Tuesday night that Israel will agree to accept 5,000 Ukrainian refugees who are not eligible for the Law of Return, of which 3,000 have already arrived.

Ukrainian Jews seeking to immigrate to the Jewish State will receive Israeli citizenship.

In addition, Shaked said those 20,000 Ukrainians who were already illegally residing in Israel prior to the start of the war will be allowed to remain.