Photo Credit: MASHAV

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Yoav Bistritzky handed over to Lviv’s deputy mayor Andrey Moskalenko six mega-generators that will ensure a regular supply of electricity to hospitals and vital civilian infrastructure in the city.

The generators are part of the assistance donated by Israel through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, and their arrival in Ukraine was made possible thanks to the intensive activities of a number of Israeli embassies throughout Europe.

Advertisement



Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated after the transfer on Tuesday that “moving the generators to the city of Lviv will help the authorities deal with the difficult humanitarian situation created by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees.”

“At this difficult time, Israel continues to help the people of Ukraine, he said.

The government approved this week the establishment of the Shining Star Israeli field hospital in Ukraine to treat refugees. Named after former Prime Minister Golda Meir, the hospital will include several wards and will treat the refugees inside the country.