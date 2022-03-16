Photo Credit: Bill Wilt via Flickr

Emirates Airline announced the launch of a daily flight service connecting Dubai and Tel Aviv starting on June 23, reported Globes on Tuesday.

The report cited Emirates as saying that “the daily flights have been timed to provide optimum connection options to destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.”

The launch comes after repeated delays. The airline was due to launch the daily connection service in December but had to delay it due to the arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Emirates low-cost unit flyDubai has been operating Tel Aviv to Dubai flights since 2020,” noted the report.

It quoted Emirates chief commercial officer, Adnan Kazim, as saying, “We look forward to finally welcoming customers on flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as COVID travel restrictions continue to ease around the world, and more borders open up. In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travelers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience.”

The airline will operate three Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

“The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tons of cargo capacity on each flight, enabling Israeli businesses to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits, vegetables and other perishables. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel,” according to Globes.