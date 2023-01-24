Photo Credit: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia
Modernized T-72B3 battle tanks with additional armor, 2016

The Moroccan military has sent more than a dozen of its T-72B tanks to the Czech Republic to be refitted and modernized, after which they will be deployed to Ukraine.

Nearly 20 tanks were sent from the North African nation to be modernized by the Excalibur Army firm in the Czech town of Sternbeck, for use in Ukraine.

The T-72 is a family of Soviet/Russian main battle tanks that entered production in 1969. Those in Morocco were purchased from the Belarus military in 1999 and 2000; last year the United States promised financial aid to nations who divest themselves of their equipment from the former Soviet Union.

The decision by Rabat to send tanks to Ukraine came during last Friday’s meeting of the NATO Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where Morocco and Tunisia were the only two countries representing North Africa at the 50-member gathering.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

