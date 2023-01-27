Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Thursday that because of the current catastrophic situation, the Russian army occupying parts of his country has been forced to use mobile crematoriums to take care of the accumulating bodies of its soldiers.

Hanna Maliar, 45, a Ukrainian lawyer and educator, is one of the several Deputy Defense Ministers serving under Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The author of more than 40 scientific works, Maliar developed an investigative operation that provides a legal assessment of events in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, to be used by future war crime tribunals.

She posted on Telegram on Thursday: “In particular, in the rear of the advanced positions of the occupiers, there is a constant movement of about five such crematoriums. Cremations take place without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the deceased occupiers.”

she stressed that this is the method by which the Russian command hides its huge losses in personnel and continues to apply the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the victims of benefits and compensations promised by Russian propaganda.

Check out Snope’s investigation, Is Russia Using Mobile Crematoriums to Hide Evidence of Casualties in Ukraine?

Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday promised Ukraine the delivery of German Leopard 2 battle tanks by the end of March. Asked if the move was timed to boost Ukraine’s power on the ground to meet Russia’s expected spring offensive, Pistorius said that, as far as he knows, the move was “timely.”