Following a year in which antisemitic hate crime has quadrupled, making Jewish people the most targeted minority faith group, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has called a national solidarity March Against Antisemitism, to be held next Sunday, December 8 at 1 pm local time.

The march will take place in central London, which continues to bear witness to antisemitic and genocidal rhetoric, glorification of terror and intimidation on an almost weekly basis.

Last year’s March Against Antisemitism was the largest gathering against antisemitism since the Battle of Cable Street in 1936, drawing over 105,000 people from across the United Kingdom.

“Not only do British Jews consider London and our urban centers to have become no-go zones, but, as our polling has shown, a clear majority of British people would also be less likely to travel into a town center if they know that a large pro-Palestine march is taking place,” Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement.

“After recent events in Amsterdam, Antwerp and other Western cities, these fears are more heightened than ever – and with good reason.

“Over the past year, antisemitic hate crime has quadrupled, and Jews are now the most targeted faith minority in the country, despite our minuscule numbers,” a CAM spokesperson said.

“Week after week, our capital city and other urban areas have become no-go zones not just for Jews but for the majority of British people, who say that Palestine protests put them off going into town. These protests have unleashed a tidal wave of antisemitism that has left no part of our society unaffected. Jewish people feel like we’re drowning.”

The organization emphasized that the recent pogrom in Amsterdam has highlighted what happens when radicalization is not addressed.

As for Britain, CAM warns, “Extremism is changing our country so we must take a stand for our values and demand action to secure the future of Britain’s Jewish community.

“We believe that the British people continue to stand with us, and we will be marching together in solidarity on 8th December.”

