Photo Credit: HM Treasury, UK

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was elected Monday to become the next leader of the country’s Conservative Party – and is now set to be the UK’s third prime minister this year.

Sunak was born to parents of Punjabi Indian descent who migrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960, setting him up to become Britain’s first prime minister of color.

Advertisement



His final competitor (Penny Mourdant) dropped out of the race Monday, clearing the way for his election. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did the same the day before.

The new prime minister served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and Chief Secretary to the Treasury in the year prior. Sunak has served as a Member of Parliament for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015.

Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned last Thursday after 44 days in office, saying she could not deliver on the mandate to create a “low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

Her resignation followed a failed tax-cut budget that rocked financial markets and led to a revolt within the party.