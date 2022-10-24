Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Israel has reiterated to Ukraine – albeit politely – that it will help the country develop a civilian early warning system, but will not provide offensive weaponry to fight Russian invaders.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences on the loss of life resulting from the war during a phone conversation Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Defense Minister Oleksei Reznikov.

But he also made it clear that Israel will not provide weapons for the fight.

Gantz “highlighted Israel’s position in standing with the Ukrainian people and the West, and expressed his commitment to supporting Ukraine via the delivery of humanitarian aid and life-saving defense equipment,” his office said.

“The ministers agreed to conduct professional dialogue in order to assist Ukraine in the development of a civilian early warning system.”

However, Gantz “also emphasized the operational limitations faced by the State of Israel. As a result, Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine,” his office added.

The two ministers agreed to continue their contacts in the coming weeks.