Photo Credit: Ian Jones / Wikimedia
Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Princess of Wales

Britain’s Princess Kate Middleton revealed in a video statement Friday evening that she was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing “preventive chemotherapy” following her “planned abdominal surgery” in mid-January.

The princess was released from the hospital two weeks later, but officials at that point announced Kate was not expected to return to her public appearances until after Easter (March 31).

Advertisement


In her video statement, Catherine said that initially it was thought her condition was not cancerous; however, “tests after the operation found that cancer had been present.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” she said.

The princess asked for privacy while she undergoes the necessary treatment, which began in mid-February.

“I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDiscordant Messages to Israel from Biden Admin on Rafah Operation
Next articleChina, Russia Veto US Ceasefire Resolution at the UN Security Council
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR