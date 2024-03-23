Photo Credit: Ian Jones / Wikimedia

Britain’s Princess Kate Middleton revealed in a video statement Friday evening that she was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing “preventive chemotherapy” following her “planned abdominal surgery” in mid-January.



The princess was released from the hospital two weeks later, but officials at that point announced Kate was not expected to return to her public appearances until after Easter (March 31).

In her video statement, Catherine said that initially it was thought her condition was not cancerous; however, “tests after the operation found that cancer had been present.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” she said.

The princess asked for privacy while she undergoes the necessary treatment, which began in mid-February.

“I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.