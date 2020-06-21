Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov / TPS

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors (BoG) on Friday condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran for violating the Safeguards Agreements it has signed with the agency, and Israel has called for actions against the country.

The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions.

The resolution follows reports in March and June by IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi describing the Agency’s failed efforts and interactions with Iran to clarify information relating to the “correctness and completeness of Iran’s declarations” regarding its abiding of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and “continued lack of clarification” regarding IAEA questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities in Iran.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog called on Iran to “fully cooperate” with it in implementing its Weapons Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and “satisfy the IAEA’s requests without further delay.”

The IAEA investigation indicates that Iran has carried out banned nuclear activities at undeclared sites and has failed to report its existence or activities.

Members of the Board of Governors expressed grave concern about the integrity of the IAEA and the credibility of the nuclear weapons regime.

Council members called on Iran to fully and immediately cooperate with the agency and to allow agency inspectors access to all undeclared sites.

This report joins the UN Secretary-General’s report that Iran has systematically violated the weapons embargo imposed on it under UN Security Council resolution 2231, and delivered weapons to the terrorist organizations it operates and supports throughout the Middle East.

UNSC resolution 2231 from July 2015 endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) on Iran’s nuclear program placed various limitations on Iran’s weapons industry and trade.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi blasted the IAEA, saying that it has been “entrapped in a dangerous game arranged by the US and Israel.”

“We think that they have been entangled in a trap laid by the Zionists and Americans for them and showed to our nation that they are incapable and untrustworthy countries,” Mousavi said, warning of the consequences of the resolution for those who have prepared it.

“Iran continues to systematically violate all international commitments it has signed and is working effortlessly to hide evidence and disrupt investigations in order to deceive the international community,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated following the IAEA’s resolution.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the IAEA’s report “corroborates all of Israel’s claims regarding Iran’s continued covert nuclear activity.”

“The report of the UN Secretary-General emphasizes the need to extend the arms embargo on Iran,” the statement said.

The UNSC imposed several arms embargoes on Iran in 2006, 2007 and 2010 concerning both its nuclear systems and conventional weapons. Should the embargoes not be extended in October, Teheran would be free to purchase arms from around the world.

“The international community is in agreement regarding Iran’s defiance and has made emphatic decisions on the issue. The Security Council must now act decisively against Iran,” Israel demanded. “The world must set a clear red line for Iran.”