Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch / TPS

(TPS) The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee unanimously approved two legislative proposals on Sunday aimed at curbing the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) within Israel.

The committee’s decision marks a significant step in the ongoing discourse surrounding UNRWA’s role and operations.

Advertisement





“UNRWA is out!” Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein declared at the end of the vote.

“The problem of UNRWA did not begin on October 7; it has long been a concern that has surfaced in all its malignancy. For many years, lawmakers from across the political spectrum have raised the issue and advanced legislative proposals.”

The first proposal approved by the Committee stipulates that UNRWA will not operate any representation, provide services, or conduct any activities — directly or indirectly — within the sovereign territory of Israel. The proposal was introduced by MK Boaz Bismuth from Likud and merged with an initiative from MK Sharren Haskel from the Yamin Mamlakhti party.

The second proposal consolidates three initiatives submitted by a group of other lawmakers and states that the invitation for UNRWA — based on correspondence exchanged between Israel and the agency dating back to June 14, 1967 and concerning Israel’s facilitation of UNRWA’s operations — will expire on October 7, 2024, or upon final approval of the law in the Knesset. Furthermore, the proposal mandates that no state authority, including public officials and bodies, may engage with UNRWA or its representatives.

The proposals were passed unanimously by the committee following extensive discussions which included some that were open to the public and others that were classified.

The open sessions included testimonies from social organizations, researchers, and families of victims, some of whom were harmed by terrorists associated with UNRWA in Gaza.

During closed sessions the committee joined the Foreign, Defense, Justice, and Treasury ministries, in examining the far-reaching implications of the proposals across diplomatic, legal, security, and economic domains.

Numerous meetings took place between professional bodies and the legal advisory team to ensure the drafts addressed a wide array of concerns raised during the discussions.

Edelstein emphasized the urgency of the legislation, criticizing UNRWA’s actions during the recent war and pointed out, “We know that some of the hostages were held by individuals working for the organization.”

The scrutiny of UNRWA intensified following revelations that members of its staff participated in the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 Israelis and foreigners.

The Israeli government has increasingly demanded that UNRWA be stripped of its authority in Gaza and further asserted that humanitarian aid should bypass the agency.

Recently, the United Nations announced the firing of nine UNRWA staff members for their involvement in the October 7 assaults.

This has been met with outrage in Israel, where officials claim the UN’s internal investigations failed to address the involvement of approximately 100 other involved personnel.

“The UN investigation, which focused exclusively on 19 UNRWA workers, is a disgrace! Too little and too late,” tweeted former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, emphasizing that Israel had provided the UN with detailed information on more than 100 UNRWA employees with ties to Hamas.

UNRWA has faced scrutiny not only for its alleged role in the October 7 attacks but also for ongoing accusations of facilitating Hamas operations within its facilities.

Israeli forces discovered a Hamas complex beneath UNRWA’s Gaza City headquarters earlier this year. More than 100 survivors of the October 7 attacks have filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the agency, alleging that UNRWA “aided and abetted” Hamas.

The proposals are set to take effect 90 days after their final approval and the committee has mandated regular reporting from the National Security Headquarters to oversee implementation of the new law.

With the Knesset poised to finalize the legislation, the implications for UNRWA’s future operations and funding remain uncertain.

Israeli officials are advocating for a restructuring of aid, calling for Palestinian Authority “refugees” to fall under the mandate of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, contending the current setup is unsustainable and detrimental to Israeli security.

Share this article on WhatsApp: