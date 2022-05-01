Photo Credit: Israel MFA

Israel’s “Shining Star” field hospital in the city of Mostyska in western Ukraine ended its operations after six weeks of providing medical care to refugees in the country and treating more than 6,000 cases.

Upon completion of the humanitarian mission on Ukrainian soil, the hospital staff returned to Israel early Friday morning.

Advertisement



“Israel continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine through various channels,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Shining Star hospital, named after former Prime Minister Golda Mei, was established by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and Sheba Medical Center, with the assistance of the entire Israeli healthcare system and the support of Schusterman Foundation, which donates to national and social projects in Israel, and the JDC.

The hospital, staffed by 60 medical personnel, provided medical care to the war’s many refugees and included a delivery room, and adult and pediatric wards.

The medical assistance also included laboratory and imaging capabilities and utilized remote technologies in collaboration with the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel.

Seventeen tons of equipment for the establishment of the Shining Star field hospital were sent to Poland, and then from there to Mostyska, where they were left for the Ukrainians.