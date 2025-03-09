Photo Credit: TPS-IL

Israeli scientists successfully used CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop a nutrient-enhanced variety of lettuce, marking a breakthrough in efforts to combat global micronutrient deficiencies.

Nutrient deficiencies, often referred to as “hidden hunger,” affect millions of people worldwide, particularly in regions where access to diverse, nutrient-rich foods is limited. Hidden hunger refers to a form of malnutrition where individuals suffer from deficiencies in essential micronutrients despite having enough calories to meet their basic energy needs. It is not immediately visible because people may appear well-nourished in terms of body weight, but their bodies lack crucial nutrients that are necessary for proper growth, immune function, and overall health.

Advertisement





According to the United Nations’ Wohttps://www.jewishpress.com/wp-admin/users.phprld Food Programme, hidden hunger affects an estimated two billion people, with deficiencies in iron, vitamin A, iodine and zinc being the most common. Deficiencies can lead to weakened immune systems and impaired cognitive development.

The study, led by Prof. Alexander Vainstein of Hebrew University’s Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, was published in the peer-reviewed Plant Biotechnology Journal and demonstrated how precise genetic modifications can significantly boost essential vitamins and antioxidants in lettuce without affecting its growth or yield.

“Gene editing provides us with an unprecedented ability to improve the nutritional quality of crops without altering their growth or yield,” said Vainstein. “This study is an important step toward developing healthier food options that can help address widespread nutrient deficiencies in modern diets.”

The newly developed lettuce variety contained 2.7 times more β-carotene (provitamin A), an essential compound for vision, immune function, and skin health. It also boasted higher levels of zeaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that protects against blue light damage and age-related macular degeneration, as well as a remarkable 6.9-fold increase in ascorbic acid (vitamin C), which supports immune function and enhances iron absorption.

These enhancements were achieved by modifying key genes that regulate vitamin and antioxidant production, allowing for multiple nutritional improvements simultaneously rather than targeting a single nutrient, the researchers explained.

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats), an advanced gene-editing tool, enables scientists to make precise changes within a plant’s own DNA, differing from traditional genetic modification methods that introduce foreign genes. It acts like molecular “scissors,” enabling researchers to cut and edit specific genes within an organism’s genome. The CRISPR approach allows for improved crop traits, such as enhanced nutritional content, disease resistance, and environmental adaptability, without compromising plant health or yield.

The Hebrew University study confirmed that despite these genetic modifications, the lettuce maintained normal growth, appearance, and productivity.

The primary practical application is simply the development of a more nutritious lettuce.

Since the gene-edited lettuce maintains normal growth and yield, farmers can produce more nutritious crops without sacrificing productivity.

Similar genetic modifications could eventually be applied to other staple crops, such as rice, wheat and maize, the researchers said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: