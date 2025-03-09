Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz / TPS

Against the backdrop of recent political and security developments in the US, Gaza and the Middle East in general, the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus, co-Chaired by MKs Yuli Edelstein, Limor Son Har-Melech and Simcha Rothman, convened a special session to discuss “The New Middle East: A Plan for Voluntary Emigration from Gaza.” The session was held on Sunday.

The session focused on US President Donald Trump’s vision for the Middle East and practical measures to promote that vision. That vision involves the migration of all Gazans from Gaza to other countries around the world, and then rebuilding Gaza from scratch.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on that a Gaza Migration Authority will be established and that budget constraints will not stand in the way.

Assisting 10,000 Gazans to migrate daily would finish the process in six months.

Speaking at the Knesset’s conference, Smotrich stated that efforts are underway in coordination with the U.S. administration to identify destination countries and prepare for the establishment of a large migration authority within the Defense Ministry.

“The logistics are complex because we need to determine who goes to which country. We are preparing for this under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister,” Smotrich said.

