Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, there were 9,013 new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in the past 24 hours, between Wednesday (Sept. 30) and Thursday (Oct. 1).

The number of patients with the virus who are in very serious condition rose to 817; of those, 186 patients require respirators to survive.

The number of Israelis who have lost their lives to the virus has risen to 1,600.

A total of 70,012 Israelis were tested for the virus on Wednesday — the first time more than 70,000 tests were carried out in a single day.