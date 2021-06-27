Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Professor Chezi Levy, has resigned.

No reason was given for the resignation.

“In a conversation between the Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, and the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Chezi Levy, it was agreed between the two that Levy would end his position as Director General of the Ministry of Health in order to run Barzilai Hospital again,” Health Ministry spokesperson Anat Danieli Lev said in a somewhat terse statement.

“I would like to thank Prof. Chezi Levy, who volunteered to serve as the ministry’s director-general during one of the most challenging periods known to the Israeli health system,” Horowitz was quoted as saying.

“Chezi has served the State of Israel with great professionalism, and I am sure he will continue to contribute his skills to the public health system,” Horowitz concluded.

An announcement on the appointment of the new director general of the Ministry of Health will be published soon, Levi added.